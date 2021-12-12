The year in review: Home buyers in 2021 were organised, motivated – and plentiful

We have experienced a high level of buyer demand across all residential and commercial sectors. Two large industrial land sales completed at the Cherryhound interchange of the M2 and Mooretown in Dublin 15 underpin the continued demand for zoned lands and offer in excess of 100 acres of zoned development lands to level out the occupational demand in the northern M50 quadrant.

Agricultural lands have seen an increase in values across the county for well-located and maintained...