Surveyors must be equipped to lead on green building practice
SCSI members acknowledge the urgency of sustainable development, but need support to fully embed it in their business operations, according to a recent report by the body
The built environment sector is pivotal in generating economic value and employment in the provision of infrastructure, housing, commercial and social assets.
The construction phase alone, however, uses a sizeable portion of natural resources, and accounts for about 40 per cent of CO² emissions globally. It is essential that stakeholders rethink how to deliver much-needed housing and infrastructure on a sustainable basis for our growing population.
Surveying professionals advise clients over the whole life of...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Fine Arts: Events calendar
Your guide to the top exhibitions currently taking place around the country
Fine Arts: A thespian guru passes on her treasures
Two hundred lots from the personal collection of acting teacher Betty Ann Norton go under the online hammer at O’Reilly’s this week
Fine Arts: Artists and collectors dig deep to help Ukraine
Adam’s upcoming sale expects to fetch more than €50,000 to aid those suffering in the conflict
Mayo country manor offers a pile of potential for €300,000
Onetime residence of the Earls of Altamont, the Claremorris property on 2.5 acres of land is in need of entire refurbishment