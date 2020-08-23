Sunday August 23, 2020
Spacious family home on highly desirable road in Dublin 6

The light-filled 1 Tudor Road extends to 162 square metres and has a guide price of €1.1 million

23rd August, 2020
3
No 1 Tudor Road, which is on the market guiding €1.1 million

The affluent urban village of Ranelagh has long been home to the great and the good, with past residents including Pádraig Pearse, Jack B Yeats, Garret FitzGerald, Mary Robinson, Helen Dillon, Maureen O’Hara, Eamon Dunphy, snooker champion Ken Doherty and designer Simone Rocha.

On a corner site in the heart of the village, 1 Tudor Road, is a contemporary stylish family home, positioned on the sunny side of this much- sought-after...

