Sunday April 5, 2020
Sales of Irish Glass Bottle and other prime sites on hold, say developers

Major development land sales, including that of the 37-acre Ringsend plot, are being postponed due to Covid-19

5th April, 2020
An artist’s impression of the proposed development of The Glass Bottle Site. A preferred bidder for the 37-acre site in Ringsend in Dublin 4 was due to be confirmed by Nama this week.

The selection of a final bidder for the Irish Glass Bottle site has been postponed and several big development land auctions have been halted due to the Covid-19 constraints, veteran developers have told the Business Post.

A preferred bidder for the 37-acre site in Ringsend in Dublin 4 was due to be confirmed by Nama this week. It is one of the last large-scale development sites left in the city, with capacity for...

