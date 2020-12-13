Record autumn sales for Galway auction house
O’Donnellan & Joyce Auctioneers see three-fold increase in enquiries and demand for properties in several popular Galway suburbs and city centre
October and November were record months for property sales at O’Donnellan & Joyce Auctioneers. We saw a three-fold increase in the level of enquiries and demand for properties in several popular Galway suburbs such as Salthill, Knocknacarra, Riverside, Roscam, Mervue, Renmore and in the city centre.
While these areas have been regarded as well established with the majority of homes having stayed within the families of the original owners for years, we are...
