Quality housing supply is essential for economic success, report finds
FDI and inward migration are vital to our economy and expensive housing can be a major impediment to both, according to a new RE/MAX market review
Revised tax codes, increased competition for foreign direct investment and a dearth of affordable and adequate housing are just some of the issues directly related to Ireland’s housing crisis, according to estate agent RE/MAX’s latest housing market report.
The report, which was compiled by consulting economist Jim Power, argues that impending changes to the corporation tax code mean Ireland will have to compete more for foreign direct investment (FDI). Our...
