Older offices ‘failing to meet higher standards’ demanded by staff returning to workplaces

Older office properties will struggle to find tenants in the market that is emerging from the Covid-19 pandemic as employees will demand better amenities, according to one of Ireland’s largest commercial property developers.

Simon McEvoy, senior asset manager with Iput, said there was now a clear flight to quality in the commercial real estate market, with businesses looking for bright, spacious and well-ventilated offices.

“The market for good buildings, good quality space and...