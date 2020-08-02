Meath cottage on block for €300,000

Coonan Property, which has branches in Maynooth and Celbridge, is handling the sale by public auction of a cottage on nine acres at Rathbeggan in Dunshaughlin, Co Meath.
The holding, just off the M3 motorway, has an AMV of €300,000. It will go under the hammer on Wednesday, August 26 at the Glenroyal Hotel in Maynooth, Co Kildare at 3pm.
The property consists of a cottage, which is in need of full renovation, and nine acres...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team