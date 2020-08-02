Meath cottage on block for €300,000

Coonan Property, which has branches in Maynooth and Celbridge, is handling the sale by public auction of a cottage on nine acres at Rathbeggan in Dunshaughlin, Co Meath.

The holding, just off the M3 motorway, has an AMV of €300,000. It will go under the hammer on Wednesday, August 26 at the Glenroyal Hotel in Maynooth, Co Kildare at 3pm.

The property consists of a cottage, which is in need of full renovation, and nine acres...