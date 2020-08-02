Sunday August 2, 2020
Meath cottage on block for €300,000

2nd August, 2020
2
The property at Rathbeggan in Dunshaughlin, Co Meath consists of a cottage, which is in need of full renovation, and nine acres of prime, good quality land.

Coonan Property, which has branches in Maynooth and Celbridge, is handling the sale by public auction of a cottage on nine acres at Rathbeggan in Dunshaughlin, Co Meath.

The holding, just off the M3 motorway, has an AMV of €300,000. It will go under the hammer on Wednesday, August 26 at the Glenroyal Hotel in Maynooth, Co Kildare at 3pm.

The property consists of a cottage, which is in need of full renovation, and nine acres...

