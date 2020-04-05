Sunday April 5, 2020
Liz O’Kane: Playing the long game

In these uniquely testing times, it pays to have manners and conduct your business with some class

5th April, 2020
Liz O'Kane finds learning to work in new ways challenging but rewarding. Picture: Fergal Phillips

At the time of last writing, I was punching the air in triumph, letting the whole world know I had survived two recessions along with several other life truths and failures, and then . . . out of nowhere, along came Corona. It has belted every business across the face. It has forced the majority of us to operate remotely behind closed doors, while protecting our kids, families and ultimately our sanity. This is one...

