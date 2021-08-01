Subscribe Today
Log In

Property

Kavanagh faces legal battle to hold onto firm after subcontractor seeks to wind up company

Bigstone General Building petitions High Court to wind up developer’s Sequana Assets over alleged outstanding debt of around €130,000

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
1st August, 2021
Kavanagh faces legal battle to hold onto firm after subcontractor seeks to wind up company
Greg Kavanagh, the well-known property developer, is facing a legal battle to retain control of his company Sequana Assets. Picture: Feargal Ward

Greg Kavanagh, the well-known property developer, is facing a legal battle to retain control of one of his companies. A building subcontractor has filed a High Court petition seeking to wind up one of Kavanagh’s firms in relation to an alleged outstanding debt of close to €130,000.

Last month, solicitors for Bigstone General Building Ltd, a Dublin-based construction firm which lists Yuri Mushinski, 48, as a director, petitioned the High Court to wind...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Slatterys in Rathmines in Dublin 6: sold for just under €3 million

Slattery’s in Rathmines changes hands for almost €3m

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill 5 hours ago
Red Cliff Lodge, the thatched holiday home with six added self-catering units, is perched on a clifftop in Co Clare and overlooks the Atlantic.

Savour a slice of oceanside living at Spanish Point

Commercial Ros Drinkwater 5 hours ago
Nos 2 and 3 Le Havre in Askingarran, Co Wexford are only 500 metres from the beach at Roney Point. The twin units are separated by an artist’s studio.

Sunny south-east offers holiday home opportunities for developers

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill 5 hours ago
Ballyhiggin Country House is a ten-minute drive from two Blue Flag beaches

Recently renovated six-bed period home on Kerry’s Wild Atlantic Way

Residential Tina-Marie O'Neill 5 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1