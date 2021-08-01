Kavanagh faces legal battle to hold onto firm after subcontractor seeks to wind up company
Bigstone General Building petitions High Court to wind up developer’s Sequana Assets over alleged outstanding debt of around €130,000
Greg Kavanagh, the well-known property developer, is facing a legal battle to retain control of one of his companies. A building subcontractor has filed a High Court petition seeking to wind up one of Kavanagh’s firms in relation to an alleged outstanding debt of close to €130,000.
Last month, solicitors for Bigstone General Building Ltd, a Dublin-based construction firm which lists Yuri Mushinski, 48, as a director, petitioned the High Court to wind...
