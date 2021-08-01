Kavanagh faces legal battle to hold onto firm after subcontractor seeks to wind up company

Greg Kavanagh, the well-known property developer, is facing a legal battle to retain control of one of his companies. A building subcontractor has filed a High Court petition seeking to wind up one of Kavanagh’s firms in relation to an alleged outstanding debt of close to €130,000.

Last month, solicitors for Bigstone General Building Ltd, a Dublin-based construction firm which lists Yuri Mushinski, 48, as a director, petitioned the High Court to wind...