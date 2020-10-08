Friday October 9, 2020
Johnny Ronan refused permission to scrap hotel from Tara Street tower

Planners said a hotel would have a ‘dynamic and positive impact on the locality, particularly given the city centre location’

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
8th October, 2020
Ronan Group‘s 23-storey development on Tara Street, including a 100-bedroom hotel, was granted planning permission in April 2019

Johnny Ronan’s plans to scrap the hotel from his 23-storey tower on Tara Street have hit a setback.

Ronan Group Real Estate (RGRE) has been refused permission by Dublin City Council to remove the proposed hotel element from the development.

RGRE’s 23-storey development on Tara Street, including a 100-bedroom hotel, was granted planning permission in April 2019.

