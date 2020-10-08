Johnny Ronan refused permission to scrap hotel from Tara Street tower

Johnny Ronan’s plans to scrap the hotel from his 23-storey tower on Tara Street have hit a setback.
Ronan Group Real Estate (RGRE) has been refused permission by Dublin City Council to remove the proposed hotel element from the development.
RGRE’s 23-storey development on Tara Street, including a 100-bedroom hotel, was granted planning permission in April 2019.
