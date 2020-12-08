Iveagh Markets to be returned to Guinness family after 114 years
The Victorian building in Dublin’s historic Liberties area has fallen into a dilapidated state after dispute between council and developer
The 18th-century Iveagh Markets building in Dublin, over which there had been a long-running dispute, is to return to the ownership of the Guinness family after 114 years.
An agreement was reached after several months of engagement, sources involved said, and a family member visited the site today to look at the building’s current condition.
The historic Victorian markets building in Dublin’s Liberties area has fallen into a dilapidated state in recent years, having...
