Iveagh Markets to be returned to Guinness family after 114 years

The 18th-century Iveagh Markets building in Dublin, over which there had been a long-running dispute, is to return to the ownership of the Guinness family after 114 years.

An agreement was reached after several months of engagement, sources involved said, and a family member visited the site today to look at the building’s current condition.

The historic Victorian markets building in Dublin’s Liberties area has fallen into a dilapidated state in recent years, having...