Irish Heritage Trust welcomes five new directors to its board

The Irish Heritage Trust has appointed five directors to join its board including Terri Cullinane, founder and director of Cape Clear Consulting; former Minister and MEP Avril Doyle; Liam Flynn, a partner and co-head of financial regulation at law firm Mason Hayes & Curran; Mairéad Ní Cheóinín, a corporate fundraiser working in the international maritime industry; and Jerry Padian, chairman and managing director at patent company Atlantic IP Services....