House of the week: A secluded family home close to the coast in south Dublin

What, exactly, constitutes the ideal home for the 21st-century family? High on any wish list must be a) a spacious, light-filled interior that’s low maintenance, b) energy efficiency, c) a good, private garden for children to play in and summer outdoor entertaining, d) off-street parking, e) impeccable kerb appeal, f) a location that’s within easy reach of good schools, retail and recreational amenities, and excellent transport links to the city and beyond....