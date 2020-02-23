Sunday February 23, 2020
Gardening: Steel in the face of the fiercest winter

Belying their graceful and ornate appearance, snowdrops are capable of thriving in the harshest conditions – and now is the best time of the year to let them take root in your garden

23rd February, 2020
There are 20 species of snowdrop, including some that flower in autumn

February is snowdrop month, and what better way to spend a few hours than savouring the delights of the gutsy Galanthus? These flowers command respect as they defy the worst of the winter weather to gladden the hearts of onlookers. They may appear graceful and delicate, but snowdrops have a steely edge as they shine out from the cold ground and dance in the face of the harshest of winds.

There are 20 species of...

