Subscribe Today
Log In

Property

Fully modernised mews a stone’s throw from Clontarf seafront

Originally a coach house, this updated two-storey period mews has underfloor heating and a walled garden

Ros Drinkwater
22nd August, 2021
4
The exterior of No 1 Warrenpoint Mews, which is on sale at an asking price of €850,000

Is the home you are looking for a coastal property within easy reach of Dublin? Are you hoping for something perhaps a little bit out of the ordinary, preferably period – but fully modernised, and ideally, offered in immaculate condition? Then 1 Warrenpoint Mews in Clontarf might fit the bill.

In a tranquil setting, minutes from the seafront, this two-storey, 108 square metre mews house is on the market with a guide price of €850,000. Originally...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Dublin’s autumn season will get underway at Adam’s with the outstanding collection of the late Homan Potterton

Fine Arts: Polyglot Potterton’s treasure trove goes under the hammer

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater 4 hours ago
Leading Mullen’s sale are a pair of 6ft tall, highly decorative sandstone urns that graced the Los Angeles home of a movie star before bought by an Irish collector and shipped back home a generation ago

Fine Arts: Urn your keep at Mullen’s latest sale

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater 4 hours ago
The house is in a small residential development in Shanbally village, 13km south of Cork city

Superb Cork family home with plenty of fairytale details

Residential Ros Drinkwater 4 hours ago
A Delicate Bond Which is Also a Gap, an exhibition of work by Isobel Nolan takes place at the Solstice Arts Centre, Navan, until August 28

Fine Arts: Events Calendar

Fine Arts Ros Drinkwater 4 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1