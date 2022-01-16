Subscribe Today
Former Anglo chief Drumm’s Skerries home on market for €650,000

The disgraced executive was released from prison last year after serving a sentence for involvement in fraud at the bank

Róisín Burke

 Journalist @roisinmburke
16th January, 2022
David Drumm, former Anglo Irish Bank executive, is selling his five-bedroom, three-storey house in Skerries. Picture: PA

David Drumm, the disgraced former Anglo Irish Bank chief executive, has put his Dublin home on the market for €650,000, some €175,000 more than it was acquired for five years ago.

The five bedroom, three-storey house in Skerries, the north Co Dublin suburb he comes from, boasts “expansive sea views” according to its sales brochure, with a larger-than-average garden, floor-to-ceiling windows, an Aga stove in the kitchen and a walk-in wardrobe in the master bedroom....

