Former Anglo chief Drumm’s Skerries home on market for €650,000
The disgraced executive was released from prison last year after serving a sentence for involvement in fraud at the bank
David Drumm, the disgraced former Anglo Irish Bank chief executive, has put his Dublin home on the market for €650,000, some €175,000 more than it was acquired for five years ago.
The five bedroom, three-storey house in Skerries, the north Co Dublin suburb he comes from, boasts “expansive sea views” according to its sales brochure, with a larger-than-average garden, floor-to-ceiling windows, an Aga stove in the kitchen and a walk-in wardrobe in the master bedroom....
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Fine Arts: Events calendar
Your weekly guide to exhibitions taking place online and around the country
Interiors: Slow and steady wins the decorating race
When upgrading your interiors, never fall into the trap of seeing it as a finite task to be completed within a specific time frame
Fine Arts: Dragons and bats sure to fly at Adam’s Chinese auction
This week’s Chinese New Year auction at Adam’s has a range of collectables for fans of Asian art, whatever their budget
City centre development opportunity in Dublin’s ‘coolest neighbourhood’
A substantial corner block of offices in Blackpitts in Dublin 8, which could be redeveloped as residential accommodation, is on the market for €5.75 million