Former Anglo chief Drumm’s Skerries home on market for €650,000

David Drumm, the disgraced former Anglo Irish Bank chief executive, has put his Dublin home on the market for €650,000, some €175,000 more than it was acquired for five years ago.

The five bedroom, three-storey house in Skerries, the north Co Dublin suburb he comes from, boasts “expansive sea views” according to its sales brochure, with a larger-than-average garden, floor-to-ceiling windows, an Aga stove in the kitchen and a walk-in wardrobe in the master bedroom....