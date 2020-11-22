Fine Arts: Plenty of silver service at Adam’s sale

When Adam’s changed the name of their Sunday sales of interior furnishings in 2016, little did they realise the title they chose would be so apt for 2020.
In the current At Home sale, silver highlights start with the delightful pair on the catalogue cover, a model of a hare, circa 1900, and a model of a dachshund, 1975 (€300-€400).
Also decorative is a modern model of a Bucranium, a motif popular in ancient Greece...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team