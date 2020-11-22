Fine Arts: Plenty of silver service at Adam’s sale

When Adam’s changed the name of their Sunday sales of interior furnishings in 2016, little did they realise the title they chose would be so apt for 2020.

In the current At Home sale, silver highlights start with the delightful pair on the catalogue cover, a model of a hare, circa 1900, and a model of a dachshund, 1975 (€300-€400).

Also decorative is a modern model of a Bucranium, a motif popular in ancient Greece...