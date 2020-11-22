Sunday November 22, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Fine Arts: Eclectic choice at Gormley’s festive sale

The online auction features works by everyone from Kenneth Webb to Basil Blackshaw

22nd November, 2020
2
On the Spanish Coast by Markey Robinson

There are three days left to bid on Gormley’s Christmas Online Irish Art Auction, with almost 300 lots by artists including Kenneth Webb, Markey Robinson, Gladys McCabe, Basil Blackshaw and Daniel O’Neill.

Headline lots include Liam O’Neill’s depiction of a special moment in the life of a horse lover, The New Owner, 76 x 102cm (€10,000-€12,000). Daniel O’Neill gives us a new take on an old landmark, Doe Castle, Donegal, 51 x...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

All yesterday’s parties: nightspot decor up for grabs

Niall Mullen’s latest auction in Kells, Co Meath features a huge selection of items from long-gone hotels and clubs such as the Dawson, La Stampa and Sam’s Bar

Lily Peterken | 3 hours ago

Two-storey mixed-use unit in Glasnevin on market for €400k

The property in Dublin 11 is being sold through agent QRE and has an extension at the rear

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 3 hours ago

Demand for property soars despite lockdown

Low supply and highly motivated buyers means the time taken to go sale agreed is often less than four weeks

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 3 hours ago