Fine Arts: Eclectic choice at Gormley’s festive sale

There are three days left to bid on Gormley’s Christmas Online Irish Art Auction, with almost 300 lots by artists including Kenneth Webb, Markey Robinson, Gladys McCabe, Basil Blackshaw and Daniel O’Neill.

Headline lots include Liam O’Neill’s depiction of a special moment in the life of a horse lover, The New Owner, 76 x 102cm (€10,000-€12,000). Daniel O’Neill gives us a new take on an old landmark, Doe Castle, Donegal, 51 x...