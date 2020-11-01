Sunday November 1, 2020
Fine Arts: Artistic artefacts from an extraordinary home

A highly anticipated Sotheby’s auction offers starry collection of Irish art and superb Georgian and Regency furnishings from the late Patrick Kelly’s collection

1st November, 2020
6
A period French mahogany bed, or lit en bateau, from Patrick Kelly’s collection

When the Covid-19 axe fell in March, one of the biggest disappointments was the postponement of Sotheby’s auction, Works From the Estate of the Late Patrick Kelly, reviewed on this page on March 8.

Amassed over 30 years, this superlative collection comprises the contents of Kelly‘s Dublin home, 44 Fitzwilliam Square, with art by Paul Henry, Jack B Yeats, William Scott, Roderic O’Conor and Louis Le Brocquy, as well as an impressive selection of...

