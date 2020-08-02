Fairview hospital seeks contractor for free land deal

St Vincent’s Hospital in Fairview in Dublin 3, is seeking a partner to develop a new purpose-built hospital facility of 100 beds, in exchange for a significant undeveloped landholding, and existing hospital buildings.

Property adviser Savills Ireland has been instructed to seek a development partner for the 21.4-acre site to the north of Dublin city centre.

The property comprises a number of historic buildings sitting on a large landholding between Drumcondra and Fairview, accessed from...