Sunday August 2, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Fairview hospital seeks contractor for free land deal

Builder of new psychiatric facility would get a 13-acre bank of land and buildings in a highly sought after area of north Dublin

2nd August, 2020
Aerial shot of the proposed development in Fairview, Dublin 3

St Vincent’s Hospital in Fairview in Dublin 3, is seeking a partner to develop a new purpose-built hospital facility of 100 beds, in exchange for a significant undeveloped landholding, and existing hospital buildings.

Property adviser Savills Ireland has been instructed to seek a development partner for the 21.4-acre site to the north of Dublin city centre.

The property comprises a number of historic buildings sitting on a large landholding between Drumcondra and Fairview, accessed from...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Princely pair of luxurious Dalkey redbricks on same street

Two houses on the upmarket Ulverton Road will appeal to deep-pocketed buyers looking for plush family homes

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 9 hours ago

Meath cottage on block for €300,000

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 9 hours ago

Millennium Tower apartment up for grabs

Waterside accommodation on the third floor of landmark building, in turnkey condition, is on the market for €530,000

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 9 hours ago