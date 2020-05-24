Dutch fund and Macquarie to build Irish housing schemes

A Dutch infrastructure investment fund has teamed up with Australian bank Macquarie to finance the development of social and affordable housing in Ireland.
Tinc Commercial Partners is investing €16 million in a €120 million public private partnership project put together by Macquarie Capital to build more than 530 social housing units in Dublin and the east of the country. The homes will be a mix of houses and apartments and are spread across six...
