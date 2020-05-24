Sunday May 24, 2020
Dutch fund and Macquarie to build Irish housing schemes

Infrastructure infestment fund Tinc has joined the Australian bank in a €120m project to build over 530 social and affordable houses and apartments in six locations

Ian Guider

Markets Editor

@ianguider
24th May, 2020
Macquarie has been active in investing in public private partnership in Ireland for a number of years, and is backing the development of the DIT’s new campus at Grangegorman in Dublin

A Dutch infrastructure investment fund has teamed up with Australian bank Macquarie to finance the development of social and affordable housing in Ireland.

Tinc Commercial Partners is investing €16 million in a €120 million public private partnership project put together by Macquarie Capital to build more than 530 social housing units in Dublin and the east of the country. The homes will be a mix of houses and apartments and are spread across six...

