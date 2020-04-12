Sunday April 12, 2020
Dunne’s Yesreb lodges High Court proceedings against Revenue

The Cypriot-registered company has been in dispute with the Revenue Commissioners over tax liabilities

12th April, 2020
The matter is believed to be related to the calculation of tax on Walford, a Dublin 4 property that was once Ireland’s most expensive home

Yesreb Holdings, the Cyprus-based entity owned by Sean Dunne’s son John, has lodged High Court proceedings against the Revenue.

Yesreb once owned Walford, and has been in dispute with Revenue over the amount of tax claimed to be due in relation to stamp duty going back to...

