Monday November 9, 2020
Dublin City Council endeavours to create affordable spaces for artists

€19 million creative campus for artists and local residents planned for the Liberties

9th November, 2020
2
Richard Shakespeare, the DCC assistant chief executive, said council research shows that almost 41 per cent of 500 plus artists who responded to a survey were currently seeking a workspace

“Every child is an artist. The problem is how to remain an artist once we grow up” — an observation made by Pablo Picasso, the prolific Spanish painter and sculptor who produced some 147,800 pieces or so over his 78-year career.

It’s a “problem” that Dublin City Council’s arts office, responsible for running cultural initiatives and buildings around the capital, is determined to solve through its plans for a €19 million creative campus for...

