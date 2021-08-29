Developer applies for aparthotel permission after co-living plan rejected

Red Rock Developments has submitted new plans to build an aparthotel on Foley Street in Dublin after its proposed co-living complex on the same site was refused permission.

Last year, the development company, founded by Keith Craddock, applied for permission to develop a 12-storey co-living block on the northside site. The complex would have included 102 bedrooms, a games room, coffee area and a gym.

In the plans for the co-living project, the company said there...