Developer applies for aparthotel permission after co-living plan rejected

Red Rock Developments has submitted fresh plans for 11-storey scheme in Foley Street in Dublin

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
29th August, 2021
Dublin City Council welcomed plans for the site to be used for a residential project, but ultimately refused planning permission for the project

Red Rock Developments has submitted new plans to build an aparthotel on Foley Street in Dublin after its proposed co-living complex on the same site was refused permission.

Last year, the development company, founded by Keith Craddock, applied for permission to develop a 12-storey co-living block on the northside site. The complex would have included 102 bedrooms, a games room, coffee area and a gym.

In the plans for the co-living project, the company said there...

