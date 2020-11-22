Creating healthy work environments will pay off as a strategy in the long run

Despite the upheaval in the property market caused by Covid-19 this year, investors and occupier clients are optimistic about the medium and long-term and have used the slowdown in 2020 to now focus on long-term sustainability.

A total of 20,530 square metres of office space take-up was recorded in the Dublin market in the third quarter of this year.

While this is a vast improvement on the previous quarter, in which the take-up figure stood at a...