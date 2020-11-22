Creating healthy work environments will pay off as a strategy in the long run

Despite the upheaval in the property market caused by Covid-19 this year, investors and occupier clients are optimistic about the medium and long-term and have used the slowdown in 2020 to now focus on long-term sustainability.
A total of 20,530 square metres of office space take-up was recorded in the Dublin market in the third quarter of this year.
While this is a vast improvement on the previous quarter, in which the take-up figure stood at a...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team