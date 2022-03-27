Conveyancing reform will lead to faster property transactions
The Law Society of Ireland has two teams working on proposals that it believes will improve and speed up the process of property sales
Amid discussions about stimulating supply to meet the housing crisis, and necessary planning reform, rumblings continue about the property transaction timeline. It is estimated that in Ireland the average period is up to seven months from the decision to sell until the sale is completed. For unregistered land, it can take several years before land ownership becomes registered in the Land Registry.
This reflects conveyancing and land registration systems which are in need of state...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Fine Arts: Events Calendar
Your guide to the top exhibitions being held around the country
Editor’s choice: A charming riverside residence in Chapelizod for €715,000
The three-bedroomed house benefits from a peaceful setting, pedestrian access to the river Liffey and has been completely refurbished leaving only the kitchen for the buyer to put their own stamp on
Ideal home show returns to RDS
The country’s largest residential design exhibition showcases the latest building, gardening and decor trends, ideas and expert advice