Comfort and easy living the order of the day in leafy Ranelagh

For those with a penchant for cutting-edge contemporary architecture, Ivy House, a two-storey detached residence designed for comfort and easy living on one of Ranelagh’s most desirable roads, should do very nicely.

Offered in turnkey condition, built to the highest specifications, and energy-efficient with a BER rating of B1, this bespoke residence sits behind cedarwood gates. The open-plan interior enjoys a flexible, light-filled interior with high ceilings.

The interior floor area of 60...