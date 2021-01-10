Building the Nation: CIS round-up
Construction Information Services’s survey of upcoming residential and commercial developments across the country
First phase of 147 homes in Kill underway
Dublin-based contractor Groveview Builders Limited is expected to commence works this month on a residential development at Newtown, Kill, Co Kildare. Phase 1 of the works will comprise 28 housing units. The overall development comprises 147 residential units broken down into 103 houses and 44 apartments.
Phase 4 to start at Royal Canal Park, D11
