Belfast entrepreneur with links to Tony Quinn seeks $21m for sprawling US estate

A Northern Irish businesswoman who made her fortune after tapping undiscovered Central American oil reserves is selling her Denver estate for $21 million.

Susan Morrice, a geologist and entrepreneur from Belfast, struck oil in Belize in 2005 despite a widespread belief among leading energy companies that the country had no crude reserves.

Now the 69-year-old Trinity College Dublin graduate is selling a 14-acre estate located in a remote part of Colorado, which comes complete with three houses,...