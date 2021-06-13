Zoning and green belts: the lesson we can learn from four decades ago
In 1967, the government published a plan for the Dublin region that included three green belts. We can now make that aspiration work through Newlands, which offers a chance to convert agricultural land into a high-quality park while boosting housing
In the week that saw a joint motion from two independent Dublin councillors to rezone Hibernia Reit’s agricultural lands at Newlands Farm site, a “green lung” to Kingswood and Clondalkin in Dublin, for residential use, the Reit’s strategic planning adviser, Dr Hendrik van der Kamp, gives some background to the lands where Hibernia plans to build 3,500 units and a sports hub.
In 1967, the government...
