Year in review: Supply still lagging behind high demand for residential property
Smaller numbers of houses available, inflation and strong demand have contributed to a 12.4 per cent increase in residential property prices this year
As we approach the new year, the spotlight on the residential property market remains undimmed. A significant lack of supply, coupled with a big increase in household savings, has seen property prices skyrocket over the past year.
In June, MyHome.ie published our Property Price Report for Q2 2021. In it, we reported “red-hot” asking price inflation of 13 per cent. Asking price inflation is the most reliable lead indicator for actual property prices, and predictably,...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
The year in review: Irish real estate back in rude health for 2022
Lockdowns and restrictions have slowed growth for two years, but market turnover reached €3 billion by the end of Q3 and is set to comfortably reach €4.5 billion by the end of the year
Year in review: Sheds, beds, meds and more
There are plenty of reasons to be optimistic as we head into 2022, but Covid-19 continues to pose a huge challenge to the industry
Year in review: Industrial and logistics market on a steady, sustainable path
The future of industrial and logistics property looks bright, but challenges are likely in 2022
Year in review: Online platforms taking ever bigger bite of the market
After a rollercoaster of a year, the market looks set to see demand continuing to outstrip supply