Year in review: Market proves resilient despite impact of Covid and Brexit

There was exceptional growth in real estate in 2021, due to unprecedented global monetary stimulus and a sturdy domestic economy

John Ring
12th December, 2021
Vacancy in prime retail areas such as Grafton Street reached historic highs this year. Picture: Fergal Phillips

In any other year, Britain leaving the European Union would surely have been the most noteworthy economic event to have occurred. These, of course, are not normal times, and the pandemic continues to be the dominant factor shaping the market, although Brexit is certainly having an impact too. Despite these dual prongs of uncertainty, the Irish property market performed remarkably well in 2021.

Capital flows continue to be robust, with the €5 billion of expected investment...

