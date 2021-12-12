Subscribe Today
Year in review: Industrial and logistics market on a steady, sustainable path

The future of industrial and logistics property looks bright, but challenges are likely in 2022

Kevin McHugh
12th December, 2021
Year in review: Industrial and logistics market on a steady, sustainable path
Notwithstanding some challenges in 2022, such as fuel and build cost inflation, the industrial and logistics property market looks set to maintain its growth in a sustainable manner. Picture: Getty Images/Westend61

Sustainability is now, arguably, the most important issue in the world today. November was dominated by articles about COP26 and agreements made by global leaders to reduce their countries’ carbon emissions.

Like all areas of business, the industrial and logistics property market is changing to meet the challenges posed by global warming and the sustainability of the natural world.

While European regulations provide for minimum standards of new development under the NZEB (nearly zero...

Related Stories

No 8 Hanover Quay, Airbnb’s headquarters in Dublin, which a German real estate investor is acquiring for €41.5 million. The deal is one of many indications of a buoyant market

The year in review: Irish real estate back in rude health for 2022

Property insight Jackie Fitzpatrick
Despite dire predictions about the future of the office, prime office yields remained unchanged throughout the pandemic

Year in review: Sheds, beds, meds and more

Property insight Marie Hunt
153 Clonliffe Road: the ten-bedroom house sold for €750,000 after a number of keen bids were received. Picture: Coffey

Year in review: Online platforms taking ever bigger bite of the market

Property insight Patrick Folan
Close to 27,000 new homes could be completed this year, not far off the target of 33,000 set by the government in Housing for All. Picture: Getty Images/EyeEm

Year in review: Frothy prices will simmer down, and we have the key to boosting supply

Property insight TJ Cronin

