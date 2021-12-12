Year in review: A time of resilience and renewed optimism

The final impact of Covid-19 and its associated lockdowns on the economy will not be fully realised until the nation finally emerges from the pandemic. Despite operating in a climate akin to fighting with one arm tied behind your back, 2021 from a real estate perspective, has been a year of resilience and renewed optimism.

All sectors of the market exceeded initial expectations throughout 2021 with €3.5 billion transacted in the first nine months. This was...