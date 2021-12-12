Subscribe Today
Log In

Property insight

Year in review: A time of resilience and renewed optimism

Despite the challenges of the pandemic, all sectors of the real estate market exceeded expectations this year and the good news looks set to continue

John Moran
12th December, 2021
Year in review: A time of resilience and renewed optimism
Despite the pandemic, the retail sector showed signs of life, including the €18.5 million sale of Bridgewater Shopping Centre in Arklow, Co Wicklow, which JLL facilitated

The final impact of Covid-19 and its associated lockdowns on the economy will not be fully realised until the nation finally emerges from the pandemic. Despite operating in a climate akin to fighting with one arm tied behind your back, 2021 from a real estate perspective, has been a year of resilience and renewed optimism.

All sectors of the market exceeded initial expectations throughout 2021 with €3.5 billion transacted in the first nine months. This was...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

No 8 Hanover Quay, Airbnb’s headquarters in Dublin, which a German real estate investor is acquiring for €41.5 million. The deal is one of many indications of a buoyant market

The year in review: Irish real estate back in rude health for 2022

Property insight Jackie Fitzpatrick
Despite dire predictions about the future of the office, prime office yields remained unchanged throughout the pandemic

Year in review: Sheds, beds, meds and more

Property insight Marie Hunt
Notwithstanding some challenges in 2022, such as fuel and build cost inflation, the industrial and logistics property market looks set to maintain its growth in a sustainable manner. Picture: Getty Images/Westend61

Year in review: Industrial and logistics market on a steady, sustainable path

Property insight Kevin McHugh
153 Clonliffe Road: the ten-bedroom house sold for €750,000 after a number of keen bids were received. Picture: Coffey

Year in review: Online platforms taking ever bigger bite of the market

Property insight Patrick Folan

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1