Sunday November 29, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Why co-living plans for our cities failed to live up to their promise

Our legislators have failed to realise that, when built as an integral part of an overall residential plan, well-designed and well-located co-living schemes can offer a positive contribution to urban living

29th November, 2020
The narrative of ‘glorified bedsits’ that has been associated with this form of development has been unfortunate – one of the key components of co-living is the creation of community among tenants

In light of the recent announcement by Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien to ban all future co-living developments, one can’t help but feel that the concept has been gravely misunderstood by vast swathes of the Irish population.

I say that as someone who has stayed in several of these schemes in other jurisdictions and someone with a good understanding of the merits of a well-designed and well-located co-living scheme.

It has...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

London calling, but only a fool rushes in

For investors or those offloading property assets in London, the advice is to keep a cool head in its feverish post-lockdown market

David Johnson | 1 week ago

The future of office space in a post-pandemic world

A new report urges city planners to promote a wider use of office locations, using their surroundings as street classrooms, cultural canvases and contemplative ‘mind gardens’, among other innovations

Donal Buckley | 1 week ago

Demand for property soars despite lockdown

Low supply and highly motivated buyers means the time taken to go sale agreed is often less than four weeks

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 1 week ago