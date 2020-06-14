Who benefits from the new anti-eviction legislation?

On March 27, the government took the somewhat extraordinary step of enacting legislation to prohibit landlords from evicting their tenants for any reason, including for non-payment of rent.
Clearly, for good reason, the powers that be were anxious to protect those in the rental sector during the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the legislation that was passed is far from perfect for several reasons.
First, and most probably because of the urgency with which it was drafted, the...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team