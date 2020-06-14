Who benefits from the new anti-eviction legislation?

On March 27, the government took the somewhat extraordinary step of enacting legislation to prohibit landlords from evicting their tenants for any reason, including for non-payment of rent.

Clearly, for good reason, the powers that be were anxious to protect those in the rental sector during the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the legislation that was passed is far from perfect for several reasons.

First, and most probably because of the urgency with which it was drafted, the...