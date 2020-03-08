When Dylan went eclectic

Bob Dylan has been drawing and painting since the 1960s, but he chose to conceal this facet of his creativity until his Drawn Blank Series was publicly exhibited in 2007. He paints mostly from life, stating: “I’m pretty much interested in people, histories, myth, and portraits; people of all stripes.” As one critic described his talent: “His brushstrokes are like his voice: straightforward, rough, occasionally fragile. He's not after artistic perfection, but something larger, a...