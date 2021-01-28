Value of Grafton Street stores fell by a quarter in 2020
Rents on Dublin’s best-known shopping streets also declined substantially while shopping centres and retail parks performed better, report shows
Properties on Henry Street and Grafton Street lost between a quarter and a third of their value during 2020, with rents down by up to 21 per cent.
The figures were released in the new MSCI/SCSI Ireland Quarterly Property Index, which tracked the performance of 430 property investments with a total capital value of €8.6 billion.
The report showed that stores on Henry Street lost 31 per cent of their value, while values on Grafton Street stores...
