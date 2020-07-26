Tuesday July 28, 2020
True test still awaits market as pandemic takes its toll

Estate agent Owen Reilly’s latest report for Q2 reveals a huge drop in listings and a marked rise in landlords leaving the market

26th July, 2020
2
59 Forbes Quay at Grand Canal Dock in Dublin: the market has seen a substantial drop in listings

Business has rallied for real estate agents since the lockdown restrictions began to ease, but the pandemic has taken its toll on businesses in the sector and the real test of the market’s resilience is yet to come later this year.

That’s according to Dublin-based estate agent Owen Reilly, who specialises in sales, lettings and management in Dublin’s docklands area, and has branches in Dublin 6 and 8.

“We embraced virtual...

