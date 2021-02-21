Time to give the property sector something to build on
Demand for housing remains as strong as ever, but Covid-19 restrictions on construction are having a damaging effect on supply
The property market has always been driven by supply and demand, a simple fact that has stayed constant despite the hugely damaging Covid-19 pandemic.
The virus has thrown up plenty of issues in the property market. For example, construction, which was already under pressure, ground to a halt for 12 weeks last year, and has yet to resume this year save for essential projects.
A note of caution
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Plan ahead coolly to secure the mortgage you need
Property experts predict a surge in house purchases when lockdown restrictions are lifted again – so make sure you are fully prepared when seeking mortgage approval
Mortgages are finally moving with the times
Recent advances in fintech have meant that mortgage approval has gone from hours to seconds while also becoming more cost competitive
Value of Grafton Street stores fell by a quarter in 2020
Rents on Dublin’s best-known shopping streets also declined substantially while shopping centres and retail parks performed better, report shows
Rents down by 13% since March at Dublin’s Docklands
The average rent in the area last year was €2,312 per month, down 7 per cent compared to 2019, according to estate agent Owen Reilly