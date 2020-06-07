Sunday June 7, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Threshold research highlights Airbnb accounts with multiple properties to let

The letting agency claims that the housing charity has misinterpreted the data, but refuses to provide more information

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
7th June, 2020
Threshold’s data showed that 463 Airbnb hosts based in Ireland have at least two entire homes listed for lease on the website

When Airbnb released its Ireland Insights Report in 2018, the company honed in on a lot of interesting figures – but not the details people really wanted to see.

Airbnb said €115 million was earned by local Irish users, €506 million-worth of economic activity was generated and hosts typically earned €3,500 annually.

The report carefully put forward the benefits of Airbnb, which are not disputed, but shied away from one figure a lot of people wanted...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

A design for later life

The coronavirus has exposed the many physical risks that older people are vulnerable to – but for those who want to continue to live independently for as long as possible, new technological systems in the home are bringing peace of mind

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 7 hours ago

Five key takeaways from the task force on Dublin housing supply

Construction activity jumped at the end of last year, driven by an increase in apartment building, but action on the government’s fast-track scheme was slow

Killian Woods | 1 week ago

Gardening: Cutting it fine in the summertime

Growing plants from cuttings is surprisingly easy – and can also potentially save you a fortune

Ali Rochford | 2 weeks ago