The year in review: Irish real estate back in rude health for 2022

Lockdowns and restrictions have slowed growth for two years, but market turnover reached €3 billion by the end of Q3 and is set to comfortably reach €4.5 billion by the end of the year

Jackie Fitzpatrick
12th December, 2021
No 8 Hanover Quay, Airbnb’s headquarters in Dublin, which a German real estate investor is acquiring for €41.5 million. The deal is one of many indications of a buoyant market

As we approach 2022, the discovery of the Omicron variant has stalled hopes that we could move on from Covid-19. Ireland, however, is well placed for trade next year with one of the highest vaccination rates per capita in the world.

The Irish real estate investment market has been dealing with pent-up demand from investors for almost two years now. The previous lockdowns and travel restrictions on international investors slowed market activity, delaying sales and acquisitions....

Related Stories

Despite dire predictions about the future of the office, prime office yields remained unchanged throughout the pandemic

Year in review: Sheds, beds, meds and more

Property insight Marie Hunt
Notwithstanding some challenges in 2022, such as fuel and build cost inflation, the industrial and logistics property market looks set to maintain its growth in a sustainable manner. Picture: Getty Images/Westend61

Year in review: Industrial and logistics market on a steady, sustainable path

Property insight Kevin McHugh
153 Clonliffe Road: the ten-bedroom house sold for €750,000 after a number of keen bids were received. Picture: Coffey

Year in review: Online platforms taking ever bigger bite of the market

Property insight Patrick Folan
Close to 27,000 new homes could be completed this year, not far off the target of 33,000 set by the government in Housing for All. Picture: Getty Images/EyeEm

Year in review: Frothy prices will simmer down, and we have the key to boosting supply

Property insight TJ Cronin

