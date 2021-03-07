Subscribe Today
The women building change in construction

‘Choose to challenge’ is this year’s theme for International Women’s Day – and these nine executives are the very embodiment of that mantra in the industry

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
7th March, 2021
From left: Nathalie Weadick, founder of Irish Architecture Foundation, Eloise Heron, chartered valuation surveyor and sustainability consultant, Aisling Tannam, director at offices at Cushman & Wakefield, and Michele Jackson, co-founder and director of TWM. Picture: Fergal Phillips

International Women’s Day 2021 takes place tomorrow and this year’s theme is ‘Choose to challenge’. The aim is to open a conversation about what each of us can do to challenge the status quo to ensure gender balance across all aspects of society.

Although it is slowly improving, the number of women in the construction industry in Ireland averages at about a paltry 8 per cent compared with men in...

