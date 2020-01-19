Tuesday January 21, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

The real estate outlook for 2020

Prepare for the vacant sites levy having an impact on land banks, campus-style office developments, a retail shift to food and beverages and, in residential, the advent of near-zero energy homes

19th January, 2020
8
More investment is likely to come from Hong Kong and Singapore in the next 12 months. Picture: Getty

It’s expected that in any given year real estate companies will be optimistic in their outlook for the year ahead. Yet when one considers the widely unexpected record spend of €7.2 billion in the Irish investment market in 2019 – despite the year’s many challenges, the industry’s positivity for a healthy dose of the same or similar in 2020 is arguably understandable.

Generally, agents across the board have recognised the importance...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Home-building up nearly 20% but apartments lag behind

Completions last year reached highest level in a decade at 21,500, says Goodbody

Killian Woods | 22 hours ago

David Byrne appointed to head Lisney

Residential property specialist has been director since 2014

Post Reporter | 2 days ago

First suburban co-living complex wins approval

Planning board grants permission to Bartra’s 210-bed complex near Castleknock despite inspector’s warning of ‘an undesirable precedent’

Killian Woods | 1 week ago