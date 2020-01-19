The real estate outlook for 2020

It’s expected that in any given year real estate companies will be optimistic in their outlook for the year ahead. Yet when one considers the widely unexpected record spend of €7.2 billion in the Irish investment market in 2019 – despite the year’s many challenges, the industry’s positivity for a healthy dose of the same or similar in 2020 is arguably understandable.
Generally, agents across the board have recognised the importance...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team