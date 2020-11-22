Sunday November 22, 2020
The future of office space in a post-pandemic world

A new report urges city planners to promote a wider use of office locations, using their surroundings as street classrooms, cultural canvases and contemplative ‘mind gardens’, among other innovations

22nd November, 2020
9
The Bord Gáis Energy Theatre at Grand Canal Dock in Dublin enlivens an area which has many offices

Some employees are seriously worried about internal office environments in the pandemic where hygiene issues may put them into conflict with their colleagues when it comes to opening windows, sharing desks or sharing elevators.

So employers and their landlords will have significant challenges when it comes to enticing employees back to the workplace.

In a move to ensure that offices continue to have a future in the post-pandemic world of remote working, Iput Real Estate,...

