Subscribe Today
Log In

Property insight

Some important lessons to take from the 2020 property market

As we come to the end of a challenging year, it is a good time to look at what we learned and how we can improve in the future

Marie Hunt
13th December, 2020
Some important lessons to take from the 2020 property market
Within the retail sector, sub-sectors such as supermarkets and neighbourhood shops thrived while fashion and footwear brands were badly hit

The Irish commercial property market is notoriously cyclical, and while the pattern is generally broadly similar, it is fair to say that every cycle is different, with the trajectory generally influenced by different factors each time.

The downturn we experienced as a direct result of Covid-19, and the government’s response to it, was largely created by an inability to trade, as opposed to a liquidity crisis or an oversupply situation.

Regardless of the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Block 12 at The Campus in Cherrywood, south-east Dublin

Private rented sector and core offices dominate investment market deals in 2020

Property insight Max Reilly 4 hours ago
Construction costs look likely to soften over the next two years, due to a reduced pipeline of activity, so the SCSI has called on the government to embark on a major public sector housebuilding programme

Coronavirus curse could be property market’s opportunity for change

Property insight TJ Cronin 4 hours ago
Some 50 per cent fewer homes on the Dublin residential sales market were sold in April and May compared to the same period of 2019.

Demand for Dublin homes still outstripping supply

Property insight Aoife Brennan 4 hours ago
The Dublin market is heavily reliant on US tech, and global real decisions regarding future real estate strategies will ultimately determine what path the Dublin office market takes.

Dublin office market hopeful for 2021

Property insight Paul Finucane 4 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2020 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1