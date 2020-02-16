So what exactly is a buyer’s agent?

Here I go again, literally, in just about every area of my life. Everything has come full circle and I find myself with two recessions behind me, one marriage, one business, two young adult kids, and a serious knock to my confidence together with a newfound vulnerability. And, now I'm giving it another go. I’m either completely barmy or incapable of being an employee, or a bit of both.
Ireland’s original 'house hunter'...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team