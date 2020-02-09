Smartzone takes property tech to new levels for home security

Property technology, or Proptech, which was a buzzword three years ago, has - in what feels like warp speed – become a mainstream term used to describe the digital transformation of all things related to the real estate industry.
If, for example, you’ve got an Alexa or a Siri or Sonos system to control lighting and sound or perhaps a Climote, Hive or Nest system to control home heating at the touch of a button,...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team