Smartzone takes property tech to new levels for home security

Property technology, or Proptech, which was a buzzword three years ago, has - in what feels like warp speed – become a mainstream term used to describe the digital transformation of all things related to the real estate industry.

If, for example, you’ve got an Alexa or a Siri or Sonos system to control lighting and sound or perhaps a Climote, Hive or Nest system to control home heating at the touch of a button,...