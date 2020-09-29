Six key takeaways from the Rental Tenancies Board report

The Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) has just published its quarterly rent report that covers the period between April and June 2020.

The report is based on assessment of actual rents paid on more than 16,000 tenancies that are registered with the RTB. These tenancies are made up of homes that are new to the rental sector, new tenancies in existing housing stock and renewals of existing tenancies.

Here are the key takeaways: