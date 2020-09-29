Six key takeaways from the Rental Tenancies Board report

The Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) has just published its quarterly rent report that covers the period between April and June 2020.
The report is based on assessment of actual rents paid on more than 16,000 tenancies that are registered with the RTB. These tenancies are made up of homes that are new to the rental sector, new tenancies in existing housing stock and renewals of existing tenancies.
Here are the key takeaways:
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team